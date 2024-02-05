Bannock County hosts public meeting on Monday to discuss solar energy project regulations 

ARIMO, Idaho – A discussion on regulations for potential solar farms in Bannock County is being held on Monday.

The Bannock County Commissioners and Planning & Development staff will be at Marsh Valley High School, 12655 S Hwy. 91 from 5 to 7 p.m., to answer questions and hear from the public about regulating solar farms in Bannock County.

Bannock County Planning & Development is drafting an ordinance to regulate large-scale energy projects in the county and asking for residents’ input.

“As our county grows, we need to have the right ordinances in place to guide the growth and protect the interests of our communities,” said Commissioner Jeff Hough.

On Oct. 12, 2023, the Board of Commissioners enacted a 180-day moratorium on any permits for large-scale energy projects to allow time for the county to create an ordinance.

Some items addressed in the draft ordinance are environmental studies, plans for decommissioning any solar facilities, and additional zoning requirements.

Three different drafts of the proposed ordinance are available to view on bannockcounty.gov/solar. The public is invited to review the draft options and present their questions or concerns at the public meeting.

Those who cannot attend the meeting in person are welcome to email their edits and comments to development@bannockcounty.gov.

The Planning & Development staff will utilize the feedback from the public meeting to create an updated draft to present to the Board of Commissioners the week of Feb. 12. Following that meeting, a public hearing may be set for a final opportunity for public input.

More information about this process is available at bannockcounty.gov/solar.