Center Street Underpass to Close for Construction

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Work on the Center Street Underpass in Historic Downtown Pocatello is set to begin February 20, 2024.

Vehicles will not be allowed to use the underpass during construction. Crews will work to accommodate pedestrian travel but might have to halt foot travel during certain segments of the project.

Crews will be replacing the retaining walls on the east and west side of the underpass, sidewalks, and handrails. A stormwater mechanical building and a pedestrian bridge to cross West Center Street will be added during construction.

Drivers are advised to use Benton Street and Gould street as alternative routes into downtown for the next six months.

This project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August 2024, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work scheduled may change.

The closure will begin with a water line replacement project, replacing a 12-inch cast iron pipe installed in 1934.

Congressman Mike Simpson assisted the City of Pocatello in obtaining appropriation of $5.7 million to update the Center Street Underpass. $2.1 million additional funding came from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Urban through Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Idaho Transportation Department. The City of Pocatello’s portion is 7.34% or $572,520.00 of the total project.

Residents with questions or comments can contact the City’s Engineering Department, at 208-234-6225.