Rural Idaho hydropower plants to receive millions in grants from Department of Energy

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Local hydropower projects are getting millions of dollars in grant money to improve their facilities.

Projects in Grace, Preston, and McCammon will receive money from the US Department of Energy.

The Grace project will be receiving $5 million, the Preston project will be receiving $2.3 million, and McCammon project will be receiving $58,000.

Local News 8 was able to catch up with Rocky Mountain Power to find out how the money will be used on the Grace and Oneida projects.

They tell us the money will help extend the life of the hydropower facilities.

"We're hopeful that this will help us continue to maintain and improve those hydroelectric projects, which produce a very useful and an environmentally friendly electric service and are an important part of our generation fleet," said David Eskelsen, with Rocky Mountain Power.

The two projects have been in operation more than 100 years. 92% of the projects being funded are providing benefits to disadvantaged communities.