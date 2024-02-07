Deputies looking for pickup that hit pedestrian in Ammon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Deputies need your help in finding a pickup that may have been involved in a hit and run injuring a man crossing the road.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, a man was found severely injured on the road near Derrold Ave. just east of 25th E. in Ammon. This is between Sportsman's Warehouse and Alpine Jewelers.

Deputies say nearby security video shows a dark-colored extra cab pickup hit the man while heading east on Derrold Ave As bystanders stopped to help the victim, the suspected vehicle left the scene before emergency personnel arrived, deputies said.

The man hit was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, they said.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have witnessed or may know the suspect to contact police dispatch at 208-529-1200. You can report anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on a mobile device.