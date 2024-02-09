Skip to Content
IFHS offering valagrams for Valentine's Day

today at 8:03 AM
Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - The choir at Idaho Falls High School is raising money for its program by offering singing valagrams this Valentine's Day.

For $15 a group of singers will come a sing to your loved one on Valentine's Day. It is just for Wednesday, Valentine's Day itself and they are limited to within 10 miles of Idaho Falls High School.

There are seven different groups to choose from with each one providing a choice of a few songs.

You can order a valagram by sending your request to ifhsvalagrams@gmail.com. Venmo payments go to @Caryn-Marlowe.

Monday February 12th is the last day to order.

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a morning news anchor for Local News 8.

