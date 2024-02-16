Museum of Idaho hosting trip to Mozambique

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho has "the adventure of a lifetime" in an exhibit featuring Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique.

"Our our vision here at the Museum of Idaho is to bring the world to Idaho, and Idaho to the world," says Jeff Carr, Executive Director at the museum. "For a long time, we have wanted to start doing that more literally, bringing Idaho to the world.

That's the inspiration behind the seven-day trip to Mozambique launched last year The highlight of the trip is Gorongosa National Park. Their wildlife restoration project has been able to rehabilitate native animals after a devastating war, thanks to a partnership between the government of Mozambique and the Idaho Falls-based Carr foundation.

"My Uncle Greg Carr, who is one of the founders of this museum, is the head of the project that is restoring Gorongosa national park to its sort of its former glory after about 30 years of war in Mozambique," relates Jeff.

Catherine Black is a biologist that taught at Idaho State University for 30 years. She went on the Mozambique trip last year, and had what she calls a "once in a lifetime experience" at the park.

"To me, every bit of it was fascinating. I mean, some people went for the elephants or the lions, but I was cool with the ants, the bugs in the ground...the people part was also super special for me, even though I'm a biologist, that wasn't all I was going there for," says Catherine.

Jeff Carr is excited to be going back this year.

"I think it was an extraordinarily educational experience for me. I think there's nothing that can quite replicate the experience of seeing something with your own eyes in person, and that's part of what the museum is all about, is bringing these objects to you that you can have an experience with, with your eyes and your other senses."

There’s still time to sign up for this adventure that will bring Idaho to the world. The Gorongosa Adventure happens in July of 2024.