Teton River Temple groundbreaking set for June 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints News release) - The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Teton River Idaho Temple, which will take place on June 1, 2024. Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, will preside at the event.

Attendance at the site will be by invitation only. Additional details will be released as the date of the groundbreaking approaches.

An exterior artistic rendering has also been released.

This house of the Lord will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet. This will be the city’s second temple after the Rexburg Idaho Temple. Rexburg is home to Brigham Young University–Idaho.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of this temple during the October 2021 general conference, while encouraging members to prioritize time for the Lord through temple worship. “I plead with you today to counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life—each and every day,” he said, as 13 temples were announced, including the Teton River Idaho Temple.

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be one of nine temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state. Temples in Idaho include the Boise Idaho Temple, Burley Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Montpelier Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple, Rexburg Idaho Temple, Teton River Idaho Temple and Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Idaho is home to more than 470,000 members of the Church in over 1,200 congregations.

Pioneers arrived in the Idaho Territory in 1855, when former Church President Brigham Young asked 26 Latter-day Saints to settle close to the nearby Salmon River.

Several Church Presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson, and Howard W. Hunter.