Lori Vallow appears in Arizona court smiling

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in an Arizona court Wednesday morning for a complex scheduling conference.

She appeared smiling as she walked into the courtroom.

Judge Justin Beresky mentioned the case has approximately 88,000 pages of discovery for the defense to go through. Vallow’s attorney mentioned they are still waiting on 20 terabytes of data to be turned over.

The Judge scheduled another conference for April 24. The Judge also granted Vallow not to attend after asking for a waiver.

Vallow is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly planning to kill her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the former husband of her niece.

She was sentenced to Life in Prison in Idaho for the murders of her children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Her next pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 24th.

Chad Daybell is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. His trial is set to begin on April 1.