Witness in the Brad Compher trial describes the scene when Nori Jones’ body was found

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Opening arguments began in the murder trial of Brad Compher. He is the man charged with the murder of Nori Jones nearly 20 years ago in Pocatello.

Jury selection wrapped up before noon Wednesday. Opening arguments got underway after lunch.

Jury selection took place at the Bengal Alumni Center. They picked 9 men and 5 women to serve. Opening arguments took place back at the Bannock County Courthouse.

Jones was murdered in her home on Pole Line Road on September 28, 2004.

It took ten years until DNA evidence linked Compher as a suspect to the killing. He was arrested in 2014.

In opening statements, State attorneys said this case is going to hinge on DNA found on Nori’s body and fingerprints at the scene. The prosecution claimed they have DNA from underneath his fingernails and from her rape kit that match Compher with a less than one in 93-trillion chance that the DNA belongs to anyone other than confer.

Defense attorney Scott Andrew said this is a case about rage and the jury must ask themselves what the motive is. He said the forensic evidence is open to interpretation and they have evidence that is going to be very different than what the state will present.

First on the stand was Nori’s then boyfriend, Rio Wilde. He talked about how their relationship was a loving one.

Next on the stand was Nori’s best friend and co-worker, Jennifer Heisler. When Nori didn’t show up for work, she and another co-worker went to Nori’s house and found her body on the bed, bloody and naked. “There was blood everywhere,” said Heisler crying. “She was on her right side, her hands curled in unnatural positions. Her hair was red with blood. I couldn’t see her face, there was too much blood.”

Two other witnesses also took the stand. They described the scene and said Nori had a possible stalker.

Testimony will continue Thursday morning. The trial is expected to last 2 to 3 weeks.