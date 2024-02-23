Idaho State’s Nepalese Student Association hosting 16th Annual Nepalese Night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Nepalese Student Association of Idaho State University is hosting their 16th annual Nepalese Night, an exciting cultural event showcasing the diversity of Nepalese culture.

This year's theme is "Beyond Borders: Nepali Fusion Fiesta," and the event promises to be a night filled with rich cultural traditions, vibrant performances, and delicious food.

The event will take place on Saturday Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom on ISU's campus.

Entry for ISU students is free, but there is a $13 fee for food. Faculty, staff, and the public will have to pay $16. The ticket price at the door for everyone is $17. Table booking is available too. You can also purchase tickets online here.