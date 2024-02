AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A new store is taking people back in time, to remember the joy of spending a day playing with Legos.

After years of selling insurance, Art Miner along with his wife Gen, are ready to open the first Bricks & Minifigs store in Eastern Idaho.

The store is located at 3160 East 17th St in Ammon.

Their grand opening is Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m.