Florida man charged with burglarizing Challis gas station

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Florida man is being held in the Custer County Jail for breaking into a gas station and taking money from a safe.

Danny Clyde Lewis, 50, of Stuart, Florida was arrested on Feb. 27 on Burglary, Grand Theft and Unlawful Entry charges.

According to court documents, the owners of Kimball Oil called 911 just before midnight on Feb. 27 saying they could see someone in their building through the store’s camera. By the time a deputy arrived the gas station on US 93 the suspect had left.

The owner recognized the suspect as being Lewis. He was an employee who was let go. They believe he got a key to the building from another former employee who didn’t return their keys when they left.

Deputies were able to locate Lewis at a home in Challis.

Court documents show Lewis is a persistent violator having had prior felonies on his record in Florida, including Grand Theft, several burglary and stolen property charges.

Lewis made his first court appearance Feb 29 at the Custer County Courthouse where a Judge set a bond of $500,000.