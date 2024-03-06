Snake River Ice Gala to feature Olympian Mariah Bell

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club is preparing for their Snake River Ice Gala on Friday, March 8. It will be held at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Along with performances from young skaters, attendees will enjoy two routines by Olympian Mariah Bell.

Bell won the women’s national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at age 25. She also secured a spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team headed to Beijing. Bell retired from competitive figure skating that same year.

"The event will feature a variety of performances that embody the passion and skill of local skaters, all backed by the club's mission to nurture and advance their abilities," according to a Mountain America Center release. "Funds raised from the show will be used to rent ice time for practices, shows, and competitions as well as bring in guest skaters, like Mariah Bell, to perform with their skaters."