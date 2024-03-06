Skip to Content
Water managers concerned with possible flooding this spring

By
Published 12:37 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The snowpack is making an impressive comeback. Many of the water basins are either at or above average for snowpack this time of year, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Below is a look at the snowpack levels as of Monday, March 4, 2024.

Water managers were concerned earlier this winter for central Idaho and areas of the Upper Snake River Plain. Those areas only had about 60 to 80 percent of the average snowpack in January.

The snowpack is now near or over 100 percent, thanks to the recent snowfall. While many feel this is fantastic, there is a worry it could be too much.

Many of the reservoirs are currently over 75 percent full.

Experts said if temperatures rise too quickly, it could increase the risk of flooding heading into spring.

Evan Thomason is speaking with water experts this afternoon. Find out what they are seeing ahead for possible spring flooding tonight on Local News 8 at 5 p.m.

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

