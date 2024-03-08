Local singer-songwriter releases new single after community support

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Cole Fryar, a singer-songwriter from Shelley, is taking his music career to the next step after support from the community.

We first introduced you to his talents a few months ago when he was fresh off of his trip from Nashville, where he got to spend time with like-minded musicians and create his new song 'Adderall.'

After working hard to produce a great song, it had to go viral before the music company Song House would help him finish the song and put it out for release – And that's exactly what happened.

Fryar joined our Local News 8 in the Morning crew to catch up and highlight how the community came together to help his dreams become a reality.

His new song releases on Friday, March 8. You can find and listen to it on any music streaming platform.