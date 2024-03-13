2 meth traffickers sentenced to federal prison

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the sentences imposed Tuesday in two separate cases in which the defendants were sentenced to over five years in federal prison methamphetamine distribution.

“Methamphetamine has devastating effects on our communities, and we will spare no effort to make sure that those who deal this poison face significant consequences,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “I want to thank our local law enforcement partners who worked hand-in-hand with our prosecutors in these cases. We will continue our teamwork to keep Idaho safe.”

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Fernie Garcia of Nampa was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court records, in February 2023, Garcia sold a pound of methamphetamine to another person on two separate occasions. On Feb. 22, 2023, Garcia was stopped by the Nampa Police Department. A drug canine alerted on the vehicle and two pounds of methamphetamine were found. Garcia was arrested on scene and admitted that the drugs in the vehicle belonged to him. At the time of arrest, Garcia was on parole for a felony sex offense. Although Garcia admitted to joining a gang in his youth, he contends he dropped out of the gang during his previous prison sentence.

“We’ll continue to work hard to keep our streets safe. Our police officers and their K-9 partners work diligently every shift to help us get drugs out of our community,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said. “Criminals need to understand the Nampa Police Department works regularly with our law enforcement partners to put drug dealers in jail, and we have no plans of ending our team effort.”

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Garcia to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2023.

In a separate case, 47-year-old William James Thomson of Nampa was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, in May 2023, Thompson fled on foot from a traffic stop in Caldwell. Officers ran after Thompson and during the ensuing foot pursuit, Thompson broke through two fences in a residential area and discarded a bag containing 79 grams of methamphetamine. Thompson admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine. At the time of the offense, Thompson was on supervised release for a 2019 federal conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.

“This is yet another display of collaboration and dedication to protecting and serving Idahoans,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. “We will not tolerate drug trafficking and we will use every ounce of teamwork to ensure our communities are safe.”

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Thompson to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Thompson pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in December 2023.