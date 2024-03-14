Idaho Hope Squad programs gather for suicide prevention conference

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - East Idaho schools gathered in Idaho Falls on Thursday for a conference of Hope Squad programs.

Youth suicides have risen 62 percent since 2007, according to the CDC. Lori Baldwin, a teacher at Bonneville High School, saw that rise first-hand in 2017.

"We had had three deaths by suicide that year,” she said.

So the entire Bonneville School District joined the Hope Squad, a national organization for youth suicide prevention. Baldwin was chosen to be the program’s advisor.

“And it helps to teach students at our school to recognize the signs of suicide,” she said, “be able to reach out and help, teach them how to get help for their fellow student members.”

Now 19 East Idaho schools, from Jerome to Rexburg, take part. They gathered in Idaho Falls on Thursday for a conference featuring exercises, lessons, and several speakers.

“Hope is all about helping other people excel,” said Eric Madsen, who spoke at the event. “It’s about how you lift other people up.”

“So that’s our main goal, is to bring happiness, and inclusion, and letting everybody know that they’re valued,” Baldwin said.

At Bonneville High School, Hope Squad isn’t a club, but a full-on class.

“And we learn things like resiliency, self-care, how to QPR - which is ‘question, persuade, refer,’” Baldwin explained.

The CDC says 43 percent of high school students report “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.”

“It could be just visiting a teacher that needs some help,” said senior Jonny Farris, who has been a part of Hope Squad for three years now. "But it’s just trying to spread light throughout the day.”