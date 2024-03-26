Skip to Content
News

Bannock County Commissioners hold public hearing on Tuesday to discuss solar farm ordinance

Solar panel in Bannock County
KIFI
Solar panel in Bannock County
By
New
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:35 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Board of Commissioners are holding a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a solar farm ordinance in the county.

After hearing from the community through multiple public forums, the Board decided to change directions and create an ordinance banning large-scale solar and wind projects in Bannock County. You can read the proposed ordinance here.

The Planning & Development Council held a public hearing on March 5th for these ordinance amendments. The Council voted to approve the amendments, excluding sections 395 and 451.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content