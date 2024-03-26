Bannock County Commissioners hold public hearing on Tuesday to discuss solar farm ordinance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Board of Commissioners are holding a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a solar farm ordinance in the county.
After hearing from the community through multiple public forums, the Board decided to change directions and create an ordinance banning large-scale solar and wind projects in Bannock County. You can read the proposed ordinance here.
The Planning & Development Council held a public hearing on March 5th for these ordinance amendments. The Council voted to approve the amendments, excluding sections 395 and 451.