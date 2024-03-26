CEI announces President Rick Aman’s retirement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The College of Eastern Idaho has announced President Rick Aman will retire, effective July 2024.

The announcement was made during the board of trustee meeting on Tuesday. President Aman shared his appreciation for the whole CEI community’s commitment to the college’s mission.

“While I am excited to explore new opportunities, my affections remain with CEI and the incredible people who have made this journey so rewarding,” President Aman said.

President Aman has been CEI’s president since it was established in 2016. Since then, the community college has achieved milestones like early accreditation by the Northwest Commission for Colleges and Universities. CEI has also expanded technical fields that are in demand like nursing and cyber security.

“Rick’s leadership and vision have laid a solid foundation for CEI’s continued growth, and created a legacy for the community,” said Trustee Chair Rick Price. “We owe him a debt of gratitude.”

A nationwide search for CEI’s new president will start soon nationwide. President Aman’s successor will assume office in time for the fall semester.