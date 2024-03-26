Governor Little condemns hate crime against Utah women’s basketball team

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little and other state leaders have released statements to condemn the "racial hate crime" against the Utah women's basketball team.

The team had to switch hotels after experiencing what head coach Lynne Roberts called "racial hate crimes" while staying in a hotel in Coeur d'Alene last week.

Governor Little's statement said:

Thank you to the Coeur d'Alene community for stepping up to reinforce that the city is a welcoming, safe place. Idaho leaders and community members at all levels have been consistent and clear about our values - we fully reject racism in all its forms. There is no place for racism, hate, or bigotry in the great State of Idaho. We condemn bullies who seek to harass and silence others. I will continue the tradition of past governors in supporting our local leaders in their efforts to eradicate hate and bigotry from our communities. Whenever disgusting incidents like these have occurred in our state, I have seen Idahoans come through every single time to stand up for our shared values - to show respect, love, and compassion for others. Idahoans are good people, and we must not allow the hateful, unacceptable actions of a few tarnish our state.

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke also condemned the incident. He stated in an email: