Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation wants your input before installing new playgrounds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on upgraded playground equipment at South Capital and 20th Street Parks.

Community members will be able to share what playground equipment they want to see in each park. Community members can provide their input HERE until Sunday, March 31.

“The playgrounds in South Capital Park and 20th Street Park are more than 23 years old and are at a point where they need to be replaced,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We are excited to bring in two new playgrounds and would love to receive the community’s feedback on what they would like to see brought to the city.”

South Capital Park offers five options, and 20th Street Park offers six options to choose from. The options presented are renderings of what the actual playground equipment will look like. The colors on the playground sets can be customized and will be picked after the final designs are chosen. The equipment will arrive in 7 to 9 months. The Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the new playground equipment installed this fall.

“Updating the playground equipment is part of the city's ongoing effort to provide the community with high-quality recreational resources and equipment. The Parks and Recreation Department tries to update two playgrounds, throughout Idaho Falls each year,” Holm said.

Stay tuned to the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation social media channels to see the final decisions made, progress on the project, dates for when the equipment will be installed, and any additional information.

For further questions or inquiries, please contact the City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 612-8480.