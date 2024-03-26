Idaho Falls Police Department holding a public neighborhood meeting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Law enforcement in Idaho Falls is turning the community to help make the number streets of the city a safer place.

Tonight the Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting a neighborhood meeting at Emerson High School at 6 p.m. for anyone who lives in the area between 2nd St. to 7th St. and S Blvd. to Holmes Ave.

It's because of a recent uptick in violent crimes in the area. One intersection has seen six shootings in the last six months, including the death of Eric Leask earlier this month.

Local News 8 will be at tonight's meeting and will break down everything discussed during our 5 p.m. newscast.