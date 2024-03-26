Idaho State holding academic signing days all week
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is holding a series of academic signing days this week at multiple area schools to celebrate student scholarships and success.
The format is similar to high school students athletes signing their National Letter of Intent.
Each student receiving a scholarship from ISU is called up to sign an acknowledgement of their scholarship, gets their picture taken, and receives special ISU memorabilia.
Here is a list of this week's signings:
- Highland High School, Tuesday, March 26, 8:32 a.m.
- Blackfoot High School, Tuesday, March 26, 2 p.m
- American Falls High School, Wednesday, March 27, 11:45 a.m.
- Grace Lutheran High School, Thursday, March 28, 8:45 a.m.
- Bear Lake High School, Thursday, March 28, 3 p.m.
- Pocatello High School, Friday, March 29, 9:52 a.m.