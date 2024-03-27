Idaho Falls Parks and Rec is seeking input on playground layouts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls wants your input on new playground equipment. South Capital Park and 20th Street Park are getting a facelift with new ADA-compliant playground equipment.

Using a digital survey, the public can rank six renderings from most favorite to least favorite. Input will be considered in determining the final design. Playground colors are customizable.

Renderings of six layout options for 20th Street Park.

Hundreds of people have already participated in the survey. Responses have varied. Many are excited for the update, while others expressed concern about the ADA accessibility of proposed designs. Parks and Rec addressed these concerns, in part, with the following comment on their initial Facebook post.

"ADA accessible playgrounds are substantially more expensive to purchase and build than ADA compliant playgrounds," Parks and Rec said in their response. "However, we want everyone to feel included in the fun and invite them to visit Tautphaus Park which is ADA accessible."

Many commenters also expressed interest in adding a gated fence perimeter to the park plan. The Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have the new playground equipment installed by this fall. For more information about park projects, visit the city's website.