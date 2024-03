AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The future of the Ammon swimming pool is up for discussion tonight.

The city will hold a public meeting to go over the ongoing feasibility study regarding the pool and the possibility of a new aquatics facility.

Public survey results will be shared...as well as options...costs...and possible locations.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Ammon city building at 2135 South Ammon Road.