Dora Erickson Students join the great Peep debate

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Love them or hate them, Peeps are a staple for Easter baskets every year.

According to Business Insider, over 700 million Peeps are sold every Easter. Making them the number one non-chocolate Easter candy.

While the sales may speak for themselves, there are groups all over the world dedicated to sharing their hatred of the Easter candy.

We caught up with students from Dora Erickson Elementary to see where they stand in "The Great Peep Debate."