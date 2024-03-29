Crews working to keep our streets pothole-free

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's a spring tradition that's as old as time.... pothole season.

As snow and ice from winter storms melt away, these obstacles become more abundant on Wyoming and Idaho roads. Many crews even work through the winter to get a jump start on pothole repairs.

Despite the yearly occurrence of potholes on our roads, this writer has to ask:

Is there not a more permanent solution to fixing potholes?

The unfortunate answer is, no.

Tyler Martin, the owner of Summit Seal and Stripe, has been fixing potholes for as long as he can remember. But he doesn't believe there will ever be a permanent solution to potholes.

His reason? The weather.

"People who lay asphalt do a phenomenal job," Martin said. "But you may see a parking lot and everything looks beautiful, but then there's just one big pothole.

"No matter how hard they try something, the weather is going to make that foundation is going to give."

Martin does have a trick to help people predict if it is going to be a good or bad year for potholes.

"Some years it's just a cold winter all winter long," Martin said. "Then there are other winters where it's thaws and refreezes thaws and refreezes. Those are the worst years."

Those bi-polar winters take a massive toll on roads.

Martin explained that when the snow melts, the water can sneak through cracks in the road.

"Cracks are the chilies heel of asphalt," Martin said.

Then once it freezes again, the water expands underneath the road. Then once it gets warm enough, that water melts and evaporates, leaving a bubble under the road. Eventually, the weight of cars passing over causes the road to crack open and give birth to a pothole.

If you see a pothole on your way to work or school, it's advised to slow down to avoid damage to your car and report the pothole to your city officials so they can send a crew to repair the damaged road.