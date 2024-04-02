Active fire in downtown St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Multiple agencies are responding to a structure fire in St. Anthony this afternoon.



The apartment fire on Bridge St. near Main St. has traffic closed in all directions.

Two fire engines were called to the scene, as well as the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County EMS. Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area so first responders can work safely.



South Fremont Fire District was not able to tell us if there were any injuries. We'll keep you updated as the story develops.