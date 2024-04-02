City of Pocatello planning to make changes to sign code

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hear comments from the public concerning a request by the City of Pocatello Planning & Development Services Department regarding proposed changes to Title 15.20: Sign Code & Title 17: Zoning Regulations.

Notable changes to the sign code including capping the number of billboards in the city, dimming the illuminated lights during night hours, and allowing business to use signs on either side.

The proposed sign code public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at City Hall in Council Chambers, 911 N 7th Avenue.

Proposed changes to Title 15.20 & Title 17 may be obtained by visiting pocatello.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11011/Sign-Code-Draft-March-2024.

For additional information please call 208-234-6500 or e-mail planning@pocatello.gov. A staff report will be available the Monday prior to the hearing, in the Planning & Development Services Department or online at pocatello.gov/AgendaCenter.

All interested persons are invited to attend to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered during the meeting and will be restricted to no more than three minutes per person. Written testimony up to two pages may be submitted up to the time of the meeting or to the Planning & Development Services Department, and written testimony of more than two pages must be submitted no later than five working days prior to the scheduled meeting date.