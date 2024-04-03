Skip to Content
Inmate walks away from job in Idaho Falls

Daniel Eugene Palmer
today at 1:49 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center resident walked away from his job Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for him.

Daniel Eugene Palmer, IDOC #126620, was last seen at a job site in Idaho Falls around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Palmer, 48, is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 225 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Palmer may be driving a stolen black, 2010 Honda Accord.

Palmer's criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and eluding a police officer from Kootenai County. He was eligible for parole since Sep. 16, 2022, and his sentence was to be discharged on Jan. 21, 2025.

Anyone with information about Palmer's whereabouts should call 911.

