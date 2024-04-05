District 91 budget cuts could include employees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 is getting answers and following District 91 efforts to cut 4 million dollars from next year's budget.

On Monday, the District said they were unable to give us a copy of the cuts until they were presented to the District 91 School Board Friday morning. Local News 8 obtained a copy of the proposed budget cuts today.

The proposed cuts include the elimination of 20 full-time employees. They're also naming 10 District positions that could be cut, including two counselor positions, one clerical position, and four elementary school assistant principal positions.

Local News 8 spoke with District 91 Trustee Paul Haacke about his first impression of the district's proposed budget cuts.

"There were 23 areas that were presented to the board to reduce the district's budget by roughly $4.9 million," he said. "I think it was a good first step. A lot to review. I was a little bit taken back on the amount of personnel that is being suggested to be cut."

Superintendent Karla LaOange sent an email to District 91 parents and patrons this afternoon. She said the proposal presented Friday morning is not final, and that the school board will need time to study the proposal.

Local News 8 also wanted to know about District 91 actively hiring for positions when there are employee cuts on the table.

Trustee Paul Haacke explained the District still needs teachers and other strategic positions.

"So that's not unusual," he said. " In fact, what we were told this morning in our meeting is of the proposed reduction. There's specifically a 20 reduction headcount, FTE headcount, and we will actually need to still hire people even with that 20 headcount reduction because we anticipate that more people will leave the district over the summer than what we need through attrition."

Local News 8 reached out to District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange by phone. We also waited at the District office for 45 minutes, hoping for an interview on the proposed cuts; however, she was unavailable.

The public will have a chance to comment on the proposed budget cuts at the District 91 School Board meeting on Wednesday at 5:30.