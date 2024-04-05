Skip to Content
Valentine Ballroom and Bridal hosting Bridal Gala

today at 8:27 PM
Published 8:39 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Wedding season is coming, and brides-to-be in Pocatello have a chance this weekend to prepare.

Valentine Ballroom and Bridal is hosting its annual Bridal Gala on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

The gala will feature a variety of vendors, and a fashion show starting at 1 p.m.

Valentine Ballroom Owner Mecinna Price says about 90% of their bookings account for the entire wedding experience.

She says this event will help simulate that.

Tickets for the event are $10. They can be purchased via Venmo to @candace-sandy. 

