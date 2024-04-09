Raising chickens vs buying eggs at the store

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With rising egg prices, some people raise chickens to get their eggs. Is it less expensive than just buying eggs at the store?

"We wanted to really know where our food was coming from and we did some research on the egg industry,” Idaho Falls backyard chicken owner Mikayla Rhudy said. “And the eggs in the store can be around 60 days old when you get them."

Rhudy says she likes being able to control what her hens eat, which affects the eggs they lay.

"If I want them to have a little bit of a more nutritious egg, I can feed them certain herbs and stuff like that for them to become more nutritious."

Local News 8 asked Rhudy if raising her hens is more cost-effective than buying eggs that have become more expensive within the last few months. Her answer is most likely not.

"With this small of a flock, you are not going to be more cost-effective just because they actually do eat a lot. And with city limits, you know, unless you're having acres and acres and acres of land, for them to free range, get their own food, find their own shelter, the startup costs for chickens is pretty expensive."

Another factor to remember is that you'll be raising living beings who have needs.

"You have to factor in how many chickens you want, how big you have to build your coop, your start-up supplies, your feeders, waterers, roosting bars."

So, while raising chickens won't be less expensive than buying eggs at the store, you will have nutritional control, closer access to eggs, and animals that eat pesky bugs in your backyard.

Rhudy says to buy chickens and feed from local sources if you want them to be as cost-effective as possible.