D251 hires new athletic director for next school year

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson Joint School District 251 has appointed a new Athletic Director for the 2024-2025 school year.

Ty Shippen is no stranger to the Rigby community. Hailing from Menan, Shippen was a multi-sport athlete during his time at Rigby High School. Continuing his athletic journey, he played basketball collegiately and later transitioned into coaching with more than 20 years of experience across multiple sports.

Prior to joining Rigby High School, Ty served as head basketball and golf coach at Skyline and Minico High Schools.

"Ty said he is honored and excited to take on this role as Athletic Director. His mission is to foster unity, improve communication, and ensure that our student athletes have access to the best opportunities available. Together with Ty and our dedicated coaches and supportive community, we are confident that we will continue to uphold Rigby's legacy of athletic excellence," Superintendent Martin said.

Shippen has an Educational Specialist Degree in Executive Ed Leadership from Boise State University.