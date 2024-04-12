Global Youth Service Month kicks off – Get involved with local projects

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – April 12 kicks off Global Youth Service Month brought to the area by JustServe of Idaho Falls.

It's a spin of Global Youth Service Day, which is an annual celebration of young volunteers around the world designed to encourage youth to participate in community service.

They say anyone from age 5 to 25, is invited to participate. Families are also encouraged to join in.

You can find projects from the Community Food Basket, to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter and so much more.

American Idol Finalist Paige Anne is this year's local ambassador to support service within youth in the area. She joined us live on Local News 8 at Noon to tell us what it is all about and why she chose to get involved.