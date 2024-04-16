Local theater gets digital projectors for improved audience experience

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Paramount Triplex Theater's pictures are picture-perfect, now that all it's old film projectors have been replaced with digital laser ones.

The upgrade has been in the works for years for the Idaho Falls theater. The old film projectors they had were good, but not great. Their display quality was blurry, and their bulky film cartridges weighed 70 to 100 pounds.

The new laser projectors will have clearer images and use digital cinema packages that are only about the size of a video tape.

"This would be like going from a halogen light bulb to an LED light bulb,” said Royal Theaters’ general manager, Brandon Lott. “Your energy is going to be less, your maintenance is going to be less on them, and it's just…a better experience for the audience."

Lott says since the new projectors are digital, they can be programmed to play the right movies at the right times. So they won't have to be monitored by staff.

