Testimony in Daybell’s trial centers around text messages and emails

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The Chad Daybell Trial continued with testimony centered on text messages, phone calls, and emails sent between Chad, Lori Vallow, and those surrounding them.

The prosecution called Detective Nathan Duncan to the stand. He was one of the officers on the scene in Arizona the day Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox.

After Charles’ death, they uncovered a large amount of messages on his devices.

Detective Duncan read them on the stand, starting with a text from Charles to Lori. “You accuse me of infidelity, but it's you who have been having an affair. It just keeps killing me. Maybe that's your goal. How can you live with destroying with yourself, destroying our life, Mel's, and Brandon's, probably Melon's and Brandon's too. Now, add Chad Daybell family and you've got a home run. The fact that you continue to go to the temple after all you've done shocks even me. There really is something wrong with you."

Less than two weeks before Charles was killed, he threatened to tell Chad's wife Tammy about Chad and Lori's affair.

“Tammy, my name is Charles Vallow. I have some vital and disturbing information regarding your husband and my wife, Lori. This is your work email, so I'll wait to send you the evidence, that is very disturbing. You may call or email me from the address where you can receive the information. I apologize to be the one sending this, but something has to be done,” Charles texted.

Detective Duncan said he did not know if Tammy ever saw those messages.

At the same time, Chad, Lori, Alex and Alex's wife Zulema, we're talking about four different evil spirits that were possessing Charles Vallow and how they were going to cast them out.

“His name is Hiplos. The H is silent. The other three are level threes. Let's do this. And the following message from Lori to Zulema on June 2nd, 2019, 11:54 a.m. Yes it does. Let's put some fire energy towards Hiplos now. He is driving now and today is the day. I and I can do it spiritually. Let's go to him and hover over the truck 'til we do it. Are you ready?”

"Zulema sends Lori a message that states. Also, I was given instructions today to rip, tear or burn the aura of Hiplos, to let the body energy out. So he can't reenter. There's a message from Chad Daybell to Zulema on July 2nd, 2019 at 8:35 p.m., I am very happy to find out these estates. You and Lolo have doing amazing work. Mother Earth is so grateful to you both. Thank you as well for your help with Hiplos He is so very close.”

During their correspondence after Charles was killed, Lori thought she was the beneficiary of a million life insurance policy. “I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It's a spear through my heart. Who do you think he changed it to? Brandon or probably Kay, he left nothing for JJ."

In cross-examination, Defense attorney John Prior used a deposition record from Arizona to ask why Chad Daybell had not been charged with murder. Duncan said a prosecutor in the case in Maricopa County decided not to charge Chad because she felt there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning.