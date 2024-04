REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)—The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared a video on social media Thursday of an officer using a spike strip to stop a high-speed chase on US Highway 20.

Madison County deputies and Rexburg police were called out to help Idaho State Police with the chase.

The successful spike strip release quickly ended the pursuit.

All the suspects were taken into custody.

At this time, it's not known why or how the chase started.