27th annual Run with the Big Dogs on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 27th annual Run with the Big Dogs event is taking place this Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. at Lower Ross Park.

The event from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter features a 2k walk/run and a 5k run. Adult registration (13 or older) costs $50 per participant and child registration (12 and under) is $35 per participant.

“This is such a great event! We love seeing all the dogs and people out and about,” said Chris Abbott, Pocatello Animal Services Director. “A big thank you to all of our participants, sponsors, and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to make this event a success every year.”

The day includes vendors, a silent auction, splash pools for the dogs, and refreshments for participants and their dogs.

Proceeds from the Run with the Big Dogs help to support the adoption of animals at the shelter.