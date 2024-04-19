Goodbye Hello Craft Show back on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello will have a one stop shop of local businesses this weekend.

The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will be held on Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center.

This event is held three times a year, with over 140 local vendors in attendance at each show. It's the largest craft show in Pocatello.

The craft show was started by the owners of Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique Kristi Payne and Jamie Helmandollar. They say they wanted fill a gap for local businesses in the community.

"We get about 3,000 people through the door every show," Helmandollar said. "So that's a huge opportunity for people who are making things out of their own home or their spare bedrooms or things like that. To be able to have that large of an audience to showcase what they're capable of is pretty amazing. I think it's really important to have these events for a lot of those small businesses, because they really don't have the opportunity otherwise."

The craft show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.