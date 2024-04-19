Neighbor talks about discovering mountain lion in tree

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Fish and Game successfully relocated the mountain lion spotted on the 1500 block of Sierra in Pocatello. At around 7am on Thursday, Pocatello Police Department responded to a call from neighbor Tiffany Hall who saw the mountain lion in a neighborhood tree.



She first noticed the animal while checking on her dogs after they would not stop barking. Hall said she has always wanted to see one in person but is glad her dog Axel was there as protection.



Sgt. Alan Jackson with Pocatello PD is the man behind the camera for the popular video posted to the department’s Facebook page. It shows the mountain lion falling about 30 feet after being tranquilized and landing in the tarp outstretched by Fish and Game personnel.



Sgt. Jackson said Pocatello PD responds to lots of calls about animals in the area, the most common being moose. He says the capture and release of the mountain lion went as smoothly as possible. The male cat is only 9-months old, weighing in at 80 pounds.