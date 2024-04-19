Phil Meador Autofest at Pine Ridge Mall this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Car enthusiasts are set to gather at the Pine Ridge Mall this weekend.

The Phil Meador Autofest will be held at the mall in Chubbuck on Saturday and Sunday.

The indoor car show will feature over 80 different cars and motorcycles from many different decades.

"We've had this car club for about a year and a half now, and almost every show we've had a pretty good turnout," said Bridger Andras. "We just started out in a small little parking lot and here we are at the Pine Ridge Mall putting cars inside the mall. It's pretty big, pretty crazy."

The cars will be on display during mall hours.