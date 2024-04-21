Idaho State University hosts Bengal Visit Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Future Bengals were checking out their future home in Pocatello on Saturday.

Idaho State University held its Bengal Visit Day on campus. This day provided high school students and their families a chance to check out the campus and gave them all inclusive access to a number of different clubs and activities that the university provides.

ISU senior Katie Mink says it's one of her favorite days of the year to see a lot of people on campus and show them what ISU is all about.

"This is so important, really important for seniors, but even more important for high school juniors," Mink said. "That's kind of the biggest demographic that come to Bengal Visit Day. Coming to college is a really big decision and being able to experience campus and see what different academics we have to offer programs, activities, clubs, things like that is really important and can really make a difference in what college people choose."

There are only a few weeks left until graduation at ISU with spring commencement ceremonies being held in two weeks on Saturday, May 4.