Keeping Idaho’s roads clean

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday is Earth Day, a day to appreciate our planet and remember to keep it clean. One of the most noticeable places you can see pollution is along any highway, especially when those Idaho winds kick up and blow trash far and wide.

Local News 8 talked with the Idaho Transportation Department about how they keep the roads clean. Their PIO, Sky Buffat, says volunteers play an important role in cleaning up the roads, especially volunteers in the Adopt-a-Highway program, where people volunteer to keep a highway litter-free at least twice a year…

"Since the onset of the program in 1990, [these volunteers] have saved the state as much as $25 million of labor fees that would have otherwise pulled our people away from actual projects on the actual road," Buffat said.

You can learn how to sign up for Adopt-a-Highway here.