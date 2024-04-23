Bannock Sheriff urges outdoor enthusiasts to lock car doors at trailheads

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho - Prowlers are taking advantage of unlocked vehicles while people enjoy the outdoors.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said it's receiving increasing reports of burglaries in unlocked vehicles at trailheads. There are even reports of stolen cars with keys left inside or hidden around the vehicle.

“We live in a great area for outdoor recreation, but even in our small community, it’s important to be diligent about locking your doors. Thieves know where to check for hidden keys, so we recommend locking your vehicle and bringing the keys with you,” said Sgt. Justin Cannon in a news release.

Cannon also recommends not leaving valuables, such as guns, purses, electronics, or garage door openers, in plain view. If someone sees it and wants it, they’ll find a way to get it.

“This goes for all trailheads, all the time. It’s not just a Bannock County problem; this kind of thing happens everywhere, so it’s important to stay diligent and make a habit of locking up your stuff,” Cannon said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported burglaries.

Anyone with information about a vehicle burglary should call the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111.