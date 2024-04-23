Pocatello High’s head basketball coach resigns

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Thunder's Boys' Basketball head coach, Joe Green, has resigned.

Over the past three years, Green's teams have won three straight district titles, reaching the state championship game every time. He finally brought home the gold less than two months ago.

Green was named Idaho's 4A Coach of the Year for his efforts.

It was the school's first state title since 2000.

Green wraps up his 11-year tenure at Pocatello with an overall winning record.