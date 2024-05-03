Skip to Content
News

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel hosts Cinco de Mayo Street Fair

By
today at 9:32 PM
Published 9:47 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Cinco de Mayo is just days away, but the celebration has already started.

The Cinco de Mayo Street Fair was held on Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

Dozens of different vendors were in attendance, with a host of different latino food to choose from.

The Latino Economic and Development (LEAD) board helped organize the event.

Their goal is to help with education, employment and economic development within the local hispanic and latino communities.

"So many people on the reservation are married to Mexican individuals," said LEAD Chairman Louis Archuleta. "The two cultures have really started to combine. So we celebrate Cinco de Mayo and we also celebrate the Indian festivals. So come on out in August."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content