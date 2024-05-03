Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel hosts Cinco de Mayo Street Fair

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Cinco de Mayo is just days away, but the celebration has already started.

The Cinco de Mayo Street Fair was held on Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

Dozens of different vendors were in attendance, with a host of different latino food to choose from.

The Latino Economic and Development (LEAD) board helped organize the event.

Their goal is to help with education, employment and economic development within the local hispanic and latino communities.

"So many people on the reservation are married to Mexican individuals," said LEAD Chairman Louis Archuleta. "The two cultures have really started to combine. So we celebrate Cinco de Mayo and we also celebrate the Indian festivals. So come on out in August."