IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been an emotional week for us here at Local News 8.

We lost one of our co-workers, Joyce Johnson.

She worked as our human resources and our front desk.

She passed away Monday, May 13 surrounded by her husband and three sons.

Joyce was living in Ririe in a beautiful home they were building.

We here at Local News 8 will truly miss her smiling face and kind heart.