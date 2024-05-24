Man arrested in crash that killed six in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police released more information Friday night on a deadly crash in Idaho Falls.

It happened May 18, at milepost 308 on US 20 between a Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet passenger van.

Troopers found the Ram driver was injured, along with six deceased and nine wounded people in the van.

All injured were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Ram's driver, identified as 26-year-old Luis Garcia-Diaz of Rexburg, ID, was treated for his injuries.

Upon his release today, troopers arrested Garcia-Diaz on a warrant for six counts of felony vehicular manslaughter in Bonneville County.

He was transported and booked into the Bonneville County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues to determine the immigration status of Garcia-Diaz.

It has been reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed that the passengers in the crashed van were all in the United States on H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker visas.

The crash remains under investigation.