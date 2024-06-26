Border arrests fall more than 40% after Biden’s halt to asylum processing, Homeland Security says

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — The Homeland Security Department says arrests for illegal border crossings have dropped more than 40% during the three weeks asylum processing has been suspended. The department said Wednesday that Border Patrol’s average daily arrests over a seven-day period have fallen below 2,400 from before President Joe Biden’s proclamation took effect June 5. That’s still above the 1,500 mark needed to resume asylum processing. Homeland Security says it marks the lowest number since Jan. 17, 2021. Last week, the Democratic president said border arrests had fallen 25% since his order took effect, indicating they’ve decreased much more even since then. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will speak in Tucson, Arizona, a busy corridor for illegal crossings.

